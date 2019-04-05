Labour hold Newport West in by-election

So much for the MPs, what about the voters?

One city which backed Brexit was Newport in South Wales. Yesterday, voters in Newport West had the chance to give their verdict on parliament’s handling of the UK’s EU departure.

Usually opposition parties poll strongly in mid-term by-elections, especially against divided governments. But Labour saw its majority squeezed, by the Conservatives and Ukip, in the seat that Paul Flynn, who died in February, had held for more than 30 years.

