Labour frontbencher secretly recorded saying prospects ‘dire’ under Corbyn

In the last days of this general election campaign, the characters of those hoping to lead the country have come under renewed scrutiny… and attack.

In the wake of Boris Johnson’s uncomfortable reaction to a photo of a sick child in hospital, Jeremy Corbyn said he was “a prime minister who hides the truth”.

Jo Swinson accused him of telling “lie after lie after lie”.

In his turn, Jeremy Corbyn was damaged by a leaked recording of a Shadow Minister saying voters “can’t stand him”.

Boris Johnson piled in, describing his opponent as “a Hamas-backing, IRA-supporting appeaser of the Kremlin”.