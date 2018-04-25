Labour demands government changes ‘cruel’ immigration policy

The Windrush scandal dominated proceedings in Westminster today, with Home Secretary Amber Rudd coming under more pressure to resign. Jeremy Corbyn demanded the government rethink what he called its “cruel” immigration policy and get rid of “bogus” targets. Ms Rudd told MPs she bitterly regretted her failure to grasp the scale of the scandal sooner. But she echoed the Prime Minister, saying there was nothing wrong with trying to remove people who were in the country unlawfully.