Labour demands action not reviews – after Boris Johnson announces racial inequality commission

Boris Johnson has announced a new cross-governmental commission to tackle racial inequality.

The Prime Minister said it will focus on discrimination in criminal justice, health, employment and education.

But opposition MPs and race campaigners have criticised the idea of yet another review – with the Equality and Human Rights Commission pointing to “countless” reports and data already in existence which expose the scale of racial inequality in the UK.

Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy said the time for reports and commissions was over and action is needed now.