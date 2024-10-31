Labour defends tax and spend plans as markets react to budget

After announcing the biggest increases in tax and spending for decades, the Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer have been explaining how the extra money will help the NHS.

But as experts pore over the fine print, some are questioning whether there will be enough money for public services later in the parliament without even more tax rises – something Ms Reeves vehemently denies in an interview with this programme.

There have also been significant jitters on the financial markets.

Our political editor Gary Gibbon reports.