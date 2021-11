If MPs are not visible in their constituencies, they should expect to be judged by the electorate. That’s the warning from Downing Street, even though Boris Johnson hasn’t backed an outright ban on MPs having second jobs.

But Labour is calling for an urgent inquiry into why a Conservative MP spent several weeks overseas working as a lawyer for the British Virgin Islands.

It earned the former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox hundreds of thousands of pounds, although he hasn’t broken any rules.