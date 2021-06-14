Knife crime: how do we stop the bleeding?

Croydon, one of the boroughs worst hit by this type of violence, is now taking a different approach, one that favours communication and community policing. But is it enough to stop the bleeding?

At least 16 teenagers have been stabbed to death in London this year alone – that’s more than were killed in knife attacks in all of 2020, and it’s only June.

Our social affairs editor Jackie Long went out with the Metropolitan Police to find out more.