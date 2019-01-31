Knife crime: Children could be banned from social media

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
Children as young as twelve could be subjected to curfews and social media bans, under new government measures designed to crack down on knife crime.
Any breach of the new Asbo-style orders could mean up to two years in jail.
Official figures reveal a rather bleak picture of rising violent crime across England and Wales.
And a warning that this report contains scenes of serious violence that some may find distressing.