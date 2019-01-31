Channel 4 News
4m
Contains distressing content.
31 Jan 2019

Knife crime: Children could be banned from social media

Senior Home Affairs Correspondent

Children as young as twelve could be subjected to curfews and social media bans, under new government measures designed to crack down on knife crime.

Any breach of the new Asbo-style orders could mean up to two years in jail.

Official figures reveal a rather bleak picture of rising violent crime across England and Wales.

And a warning that this report contains scenes of serious violence that some may find distressing.

