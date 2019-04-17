Knife crime: Campaigns demand more government action

The forecast for the next 5 days
Parents who have lost children to knife crime, bereaved family members and campaigners gathered in Whitehall today for a march they called ‘Operation Shutdown’ – demanding that the government take more action over the recent surge in violence.
Symeon Brown went to meet the Stewart family, whose son Lamar was killed after he attended a party in East London. The police described him as an “innocent young man who was in the wrong place at the wrong time”.