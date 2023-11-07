King’s Speech: Sunak and Starmer clash as government lays out plans

It was the first King’s Speech in 72 years – and at its heart was law and order. Tougher sentences for murderers and rapists, but also a presumption against jailing offenders for less than 12 months.

It included measures to increase oil and gas production, phasing out the sale of cigarettes – and a ban on rogue rickshaw operators.

But much was missing, and Labour’s leader dismissed it as a “plan for more of the same”.

Our Political Editor Gary Gibbon looks at what was in the speech and what wasn’t.