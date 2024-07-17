King’s Speech: Stability and growth at heart of new government’s plans

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: Sir Keir Starmer has promised to “take the brakes off Britain” as he set out his government’s plans in the King’s Speech. At its heart, the economy – with a focus on stability and growth, as well as a bigger role for the state. It contains a huge number of bills. 40 altogether, almost half of which are aimed at boosting the economy.

They include reforms to planning rules to get more homes and infrastructure built. Setting up Great British Energy, a publicly-owned company that will invest in clean energy. Removing the right of hereditary peers to sit and vote in the House of Lords. And legislation left over from the last parliament, like phasing out smoking by progressively raising the age at which people can buy cigarettes.