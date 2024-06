Krishnan Guru-Murthy: ‘King Charles has paid tribute to the courage, resilience and solidarity” of D-Day veterans at the start of a series of events marking the eightieth anniversary of the Normandy landings.

He described the ceremony as a reminder of “what we owe to that great wartime generation”.

Commemorations are taking place in Portsmouth and Normandy in France, where allied troops began their battle to liberate France from Nazi occupation. Our correspondent Andy Davies reports.’