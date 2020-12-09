Kids living in destitution in UK rose by 50% in two years

No food in the cupboard, no warm clothes in winter, not enough money to keep the heating on.

It’s a vision of life which should feel far removed from modern Britain – yet new research shows it’s a reality for almost two and a half million people.

Figures from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation show the number of children experiencing destitution has gone up 52 per cent in the past two years. And they’re warning the pandemic could drag millions more into the sort of poverty that renders people barely able to survive.