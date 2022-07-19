Kemi Badenoch out | Conservative leadership race

The temperature is rising in the Conservative leadership contest.

This afternoon, the former Communities Minister Kemi Badenoch became the latest candidate to be ejected from the race by Conservative MPs.

That leaves Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt battling to be in the final two who go forward to the run-off with Tory party members.

Only 32 votes separate leader in the race, Rishi Sunak, from Liz Truss in third place, so Westminster is alive with feverish speculation on how the votes will fall in the final round among MPs tomorrow.