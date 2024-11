It’s been four months since the Conservatives suffered a drubbing in the general election. Now, the task of rebuilding the party falls to Kemi Badenoch.

Her victory over former immigration minister Robert Jenrick makes her the first black woman to lead a major British political party.

She vowed to bring people back to the Tories, saying they must be honest about the fact that they made mistakes and let standards slip.

Amelia Jenne reports.