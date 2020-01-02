Keir Starmer emerges as early favourite for Labour leader

He might not be an official candidate yet – but shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer has already emerged as an early favourite in the Labour leadership race.

That’s according to a poll of party members which put him ahead of potential contenders, among all ages, classes and regions across the country.

Mr Starmer said he wanted to see the party ‘rebuilt as a trusted force for good’ – but there’s a long way to go yet before the vote to replace Jeremy Corbyn.