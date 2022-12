The decision by some Sikh women to wear turbans, traditionally seen as a masculine symbol, can provoke controversy and stigma, both from within their community and outside it.

But more Sikh women are choosing to wear the turban as a way of reclaiming equality within Sikhism.

It’s a theme explored in a new drama ‘Kaur’ which is currently showing at film festivals, and its creator hopes to bring stories told by Asian women to a more mainstream audience.