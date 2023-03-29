Kathryn Stone on facing apparent intimidation as former parliamentary commissioner for standards

For almost half a decade, Kathryn Stone passed judgement on the behaviour of MPs in her role as the independent Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

During her time in office she ruled against Boris Johnson – over a free holiday in Mustique – and also Owen Paterson – whose suspension from the Commons prompted a row that was to mark the beginning of the end of the Johnson government.

In her first TV interview since she stepped down she spoke of the intimidation she faced, telling me: “everyone loves a process until the process is turned on them”.