KAMILLE on fame, self-image, and Black women in music

KAMILLE is an award-winning songwriter who has written hits for artists including Little Mix, Stormzy and The Saturdays.

She has now become an artist in her own right, with her new single Sad Party, and is one of the stars of Channel 4’s new docu-series, Highlife.

KAMILLE speaks to Krishnan about leaving her finance career to write top 20s for some of the world’s most famous artists and the reality of being a Black woman in the music industry today.

