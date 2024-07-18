Channel 4 News
18 Jul 2024

Justice Secretary calls for sacking of criminal case review boss

Senior Political Correspondent

New Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has intervened in another case of devastating statutory failure, calling for the sacking of the chair of the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

The intervention comes after a review of the wrongful conviction of Andrew Malkinson declared he could have been released a decade earlier than he was.

He was wrongly jailed for a 2003 rape and only had his conviction quashed a year ago, but a report today says had the CCRC done its job he should have been freed in 2008.