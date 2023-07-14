‘Junior doctors shouldn’t be on picket line, they should be in hospital,’ says Education Secretary

Teachers in England are likely to call off their strike action – after union leaders gave their support to a new Government pay offer.

Four unions said they would recommend their members to support the 6.5% pay deal – after promises that the money would not come from schools’ existing budgets.

But junior doctors in England are staying on strike – despite a final 6% pay offer from the government. The British Medical Association said doctors were “in this for the long run”.

We sat down with the Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and began by asking her whether children are owed an apology from the government for strike action.