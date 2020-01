As expected, the European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly to back Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

But there was emotion aplenty in Brussels today. Green MEP Molly Scot Cato got a standing ovation for a tearful speech in which she urged those present to “keep alive” the dream of Britain one day rejoining the EU.

Meanwhile Nigel Farage took advantage of one of his last chances to be the fly in the EU’s ointment, predicting that “once we have left, we are never coming back”.