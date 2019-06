There will be no coronation of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and Tory leader according to the other five candidates for the job, despite a suggestion in the Telegraph, the paper Mr Johnson writes for, that they should step aside.

Today the candidates faced ordinary party members at the National Conservative Convention, but away from the cameras.

The first TV debate is tomorrow on Channel 4 but it remains to be seen whether Mr Johnson will change his mind and face his rivals in the studio.