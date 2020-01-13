Johnson welcomes return of Northern Ireland government

Today the talk was of a “bright future” for Northern Ireland – as Boris Johnson welcomed the new power-sharing government formed at Stormont over the weekend.

The Prime Minister said his government would “strongly support” the new coalition, led by Sinn Fein and the DUP – but he wouldn’t be drawn on how much money was involved.

Questions also remain about how he’ll keep the Conservative Party’s manifesto promises about supporting military veterans who served in Northern Ireland, while also giving victims of violence the truth.

Paul McNamara reports from Belfast.