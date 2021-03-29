Johnson urges caution as England lockdown easing begins

Don’t overdo it and risk all the progress we have made – that is the plea from the prime minister tonight as the latest easing of lockdown restrictions takes effect.

Now in England, six people can meet up outdoors, and the stay at home order has been lifted.

But also today, new figures show the extent to which some groups are still not taking up the offer of a vaccine.

The latest 24-hour government figures show a further 23 people are reported to have died with Covid, bringing the UK total to 126,615.

There have been another 4,600 new cases in the UK. And another 293,000 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday.

More than 30 million people have now received their first dose of a vaccine.