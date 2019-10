It is believed that Boris Johnson will imminently present the EU with new proposals for getting a Brexit deal. The plans are expected to kick-start a round of high-intensity negotiations on how to keep a frictionless border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

At the Conservative conference, the Prime Minister denied that he was proposing customs posts set away from the border.

But he didn’t explain how he would satisfy the EU’s determination to keep the single market intact.