Johnson to follow ‘data, not dates’ for England’s lockdown easing

The Prime Minister said he wants a “cautious and prudent” approach to lifting lockdown in England and one which will be “irreversible” as the vaccine rollout continues.

He backed scientists who said the relaxation of restrictions should be led by “data, not dates”.

Covid stats are falling, with the latest 24-hour government figures showing a further 738 people are reported to have died with Covid, bringing the UK total to nearly 119,000.

There have been another 12,718 new cases in the UK. And another 364,000 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday.

Nearly 16 million people have now received their first dose.