Johnson to announce new anti-obesity measures amid fears of coronavirus second wave

The official number of UK deaths has risen by 123 bringing the total to 45,677.

As part of efforts to protect against a second wave of the disease, Boris Johnson is set to announce a new strategy to tackle obesity – declaring that losing weight is “one of the ways you can reduce your own risk from coronavirus”. Measures are expected to include a ban on junk food advertising on television before 21:00 – and they mark a significant change of tack from Mr Johnson.

Our political correspondent Liz Bates reports.