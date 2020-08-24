Johnson says ‘vitally important’ children return to school

It’s crucial for children’s education and wellbeing to be back in the classroom, while the risk of catching coronavirus is “very very low” – that’s the message from the prime minister today as schools in England and Wales prepare for pupils to start back.

The huge challenge of reopening is fraught with dilemmas – not least, whether high school pupils and staff should wear face coverings in some areas, as Scotland is now considering.

So far England is ruling that out.

Our political correspondent Liz Bates reports.