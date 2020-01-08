Johnson says Soleimani had ‘British blood on hands’

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson condemned last night’s missile strikes and backed President Trump’s decision to kill General Soleimani.

Boris Johnson has spoken in public for the first time about the Iranian crisis since returning from his Caribbean holiday.

At Prime Minister’s Questions he condemned last night’s missile strikes and backed President Trump’s decision to kill General Soleimani, who he said had the “blood of British troops on his hands”.

But the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn questioned whether his killing in a foreign territory had been an illegal act.