Johnson rallies Conservative vote in south Wales

As part of his nationwide tour, Boris Johnson stopped off in south Wales to rally Conservative support – while Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford was out campaigning in a Labour target seat, claiming that the gap between the parties had been consistently narrowing.

As part of his nationwide tour, Boris Johnson stopped off in south Wales to rally Conservative support – while Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford was out campaigning in a Labour target seat, claiming that the gap between the parties had been consistently narrowing.

Plaid Cymru and the Lib Dems – who aren’t standing in every Welsh seat – have been drumming up support too. Our Home Affairs Correspondent Andy Davies is in Caerphilly.