Johnson pledges to ‘build, build, build’, but is the money pledged as lofty as his ambitions?

The slogan is “build, build, build”. The plan is to spend £5 billion on infrastructure projects and to reform planning rules.

Boris Johnson went to Dudley to explain how the government will help Britain recover from the coronavirus crisis.

He warned that an economic aftershock was about to break like a thunderclap over the country.

And that would mean that many of the jobs people had in January were not coming back.

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the government’s plans did not match the scale of the crisis.