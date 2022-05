There have been reports of multiple cruise missile strikes on sites in Ukraine with Kyiv, Odessa and Lviv targetted.

Ten people have been killed in shelling at a coke plant in Donetsk. Russian forces have staged a fresh assault on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

Today, Boris Johnson addressed Ukraine’s parliament in Kyiv via video link where he saluted the resistance to the invasion and echoed Winston Churchil by saying it was their country’s “finest hour”.