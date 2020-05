Earlier we were joined by Tim Montgomerie, a Conservative activist who has said he is “embarrassed to have ever backed Boris Johnson for high office” following the Prime Minister’s support for Dominic Cummings.

We were also joined by Alastair Campbell, who served as Director of Communications for Prime Minister Tony Blair.

We have contacted many people who have expressed support for Dominic Cummings in the last few days, but none of them wanted to come on the programme tonight.