Johnson denies government ‘avoided’ looking for evidence of Russian interference

Boris Johnson has denied that the Government “actively avoided” looking for evidence of Russian interference in the Brexit Referendum.

The accusation was made in yesterday’s report from the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee.

In fiery exchanges at the final Prime Minister’s questions before the commons summer break, the Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer asked why the government was only now giving more powers to the intelligence agencies, when the Home Secretary had admitted 18 months ago that they needed extra help to combat the Russian threat.