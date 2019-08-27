Johnson and Johnson ordered to pay $572m for helping to fuel Oklahoma’s opioid crisis

The forecast for the next 5 days
The tide may have begun to turn in America against drug companies who campaigners believe are responsible for thousands of deaths from opioids.
Johnson and Johnson has been ordered to pay over $500 million dollars to the state of Oklahoma for its role in the crisis of prescription painkillers.
Yet despite the ruling the company’s share price went up on the news. But will the ruling have a bearing on the UK where opioid deaths are also on the rise?