Johnson admits breaking manifesto promise on tax rises for health and social care

The vast majority of workers will pay more tax from April next year.

The government has branded the 1.25% increase in national insurance as a “health and social care levy”.

It will raise £12 billion which will initially mostly be spent on the NHS, but then be diverted to pay for the reformed social care system.

Labour said the plan was a sticking plaster on a gaping wound that the government itself had inflicted – and accused Boris Johnson of putting the primary burden on working people and struggling businesses.