Johnson accepts he may have to ask for Brexit delay, court told

The Prime Minister this week made new proposals to the European Union for Brexit, although the auguries are not good – with the European Commission tonight saying member states had agreed there is “no basis for an agreement”.
So the question is posed again, how can he leave on October 31st and obey the law, which compels him to conclude a deal or seek an extension? Today his lawyers seemed to tell Scotland’s highest court he would cave in and delay Brexit.