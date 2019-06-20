John Worboys pleads guilty to four more drugging attacks

Campaigners are calling for every allegation ever made against the “black cab rapist” John Worboys to be reviewed after he admitted attacks on four more women.

The victims came forward last year after renewed publicity about his crimes following a controversial parole board decision to release Worboys, who is now known as John Derek Radford.

Police believe he may have carried out over a hundred rapes and sexual assaults between 2002 and 2008.