25 Oct 2018

John McDonnell: ‘reverse tax cuts for the rich’

Europe Editor and Presenter

The Government should reverse some of the tax cuts for the rich and big businesses, the Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has declared. McDonnell is also calling on the Conservatives to admit their anti-austerity measures ‘had failed’.

In a pre-budget speech in central London, Mr McDonnell said Labour would increase spending on the NHS, schools and adult social care – ending and reversing eight years of austerity.