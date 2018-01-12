John Humphrys criticised over pay gap remarks

BBC managers are said to be “deeply unimpressed” over a recording of the Radio 4 Today show host John Humphrys joking about the gender pay gap. A leaked transcript of an off-air conversation between the presenter and BBC correspondent Jon Sopel appears to show Mr Humphrys making light of former China editor Carrie Gracie’s resignation over pay issues, claiming his own large salary is “entirely just”.

He’s described the exchange as “silly banter”, but one woman who heard the recording says it’s “smug and condescending”.