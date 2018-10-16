John Bercow under pressure to stand down as Commons Speaker

In the face of a barrage of accusations that he wasn’t the right person to lead a House of Commons free of bullying and harassment, the Speaker John Bercow remains in place, at least for now.

A number of MPs had suggested he had failed in his leadership role at the Commons, after a highly critical report on bullying and harassment of staff found there was a culture of “deference and silence” that meant complaints weren’t dealt with properly.

It’s been reported Mr Bercow will step down next summer. We speak to Conservative MP Maria Miller, who chairs the Women and Equalities Select Committee.