Joe Biden says peace in Northern Ireland should not become a ‘casualty of Brexit’

Downing Street has dismissed comments by the US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden – who warned in a tweet that the Good Friday agreement shouldn’t be allowed to “become a casualty of Brexit”.

Mr Biden’s intervention came after four US Congressmen wrote a joint letter expressing their “grave concern” about Boris Johnson’s plans to override parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

One of the Congressmen who signed that letter to Boris Johnson is Bill Keating, who represents Massachusetts 9th district for the Democrats, and he speaks to Channel 4 News.