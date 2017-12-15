Jo Cox Commission calls for national strategy to combat loneliness

The forecast for the next 5 days
Christmas, so the song goes, can be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also the loneliest. Now the government has been urged to adopt a national strategy to tackle what’s being called a “loneliness epidemic”. A cross-party commission set up by the MP Jo Cox before she was murdered says that being lonely is as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. New projects are in the pipeline, including lunch clubs and schemes to match volunteers with lonely people in their area. But what more needs to be done?