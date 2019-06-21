Channel 4 News
21 Jun 2019

Jihadi Jack’ parents receive suspended jail sentences for funding terrorism

Home Affairs Correspondent

“We were just doing what any parent would if they thought their child was in danger,” the parents of a young man dubbed ‘Jihadi Jack’ have claimed, as they were found guilty under the terrorism act for sending their son money in Syria.

John Letts and Sally Lane were handed suspended jail sentences after prosecutors claimed they had “turned a blind eye to the obvious” by sending money to Jack Letts, despite repeated warnings from police.