Jeremy Hunt: ‘We should have mass testing of NHS and care staff’

We were hoping to ask the Prime Minister about the lockdown at his speech in Dudley today, but space for journalists was limited and we were not invited.

We also asked for the Health Secretary to appear on the programme tonight, but we were told he was not available.

Despite numerous requests, Matt Hancock has not given an interview to Channel 4 News for more than three weeks.

However, a short while ago we spoke to former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who is now the Chair of the Health Select Committee.

We started by asking him whether he backed the local lockdown introduced in Leicester.