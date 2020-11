The Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has refused to allow Jeremy Corbyn to sit as a Labour MP in the Commons – after saying he had “undermined” trust in Labour’s ability to tackle anti-Semitism.

Mr Corbyn was suspended from the party three weeks ago, after claiming that the scale of anti-Semitism within its ranks had been exaggerated, but was reinstated as a member last night.

Mr Corbyn’s supporters have accused Sir Keir of being “vindictive” and causing more divisions in the party.