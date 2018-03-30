Jeremy Corbyn says Labour needs to do better in fight against anti-Semitism

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the party needs to “do better” in the fight against anti-Semitism – as 49 Labour MPs and peers signed an open letter urging him to suspend a leading Momentum supporter from the ruling NEC. Christine Shawcroft – who was forced to resign after opposing the suspension of a candidate accused of Holocaust denial – claimed the whole anti-Semitism row was being “stirred up” to attack Mr Corbyn.

This report does contain anti-Semitic imagery that some might find offensive.