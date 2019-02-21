Jeremy Corbyn hits out at decision to strip Shamima Begum of British citizenship

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the decision to strip British citizenship from the teenager Shamima Begum – who went to Syria to join the militant Islamic State group – saying she should be allowed back to the country to face questioning.

Her family still hope to bring her newborn baby to live with them in the UK. While in Washington, President Trump has declared that a woman born and raised in America, who also travelled to Syria to become an IS propagandist, won’t be allowed back into the United States.