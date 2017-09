Well, in his closing speech to the Labour conference in Brighton, Jeremy Corbyn declared the wreckage of the Grenfell tower was a “tragic monument” to what he called the “degraded regime” of neo-liberal capitalism.

Mr Corbyn said Labour under his leadership was now a Government-in-waiting – pledging to transform the British economy with a new and dynamic role for the public sector.

His speech was greeted with rapture by the Labour delegates – as our political editor Gary Gibbon reports.